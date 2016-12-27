 Weather Blog: (12/27) Flipping Back to the Cold Next Week

December 27, 2016

(12/27) Flipping Back to the Cold Next Week

76° yesterday felt good, but we'll likely not see anything THAT warm as we head through the next couple weeks. Let's talk about what's on the table in the short-term real quick before we dive into the flip back to a colder pattern next week.


Wednesday night: Few showers move through with a weak front ahead of some colder air. Most of these showers will be in Kentucky. These should be out of here around midnight.

Thursday: A few snow showers and flurries mainly northeast of us. Some of these may clip our northeastern counties later in the day. Colder with highs in the 40s.

Friday: Cold. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows in the 20s during the morning.

GfsSaturday/Sunday/Monday (New Year's): A couple disturbances move in, one as a cold front Saturday night, the other riding along that semi-stalled front to our southeast on Sunday. Yep, that means some showers are possible on New Year's Eve. A snowflake or two may try to mix in on Saturday on the leading edge of the rain, but it doesn't look to be a big deal. The bigger deal will be the highs at or above 60 on Monday as a warm front quickly moves in. Some thunder may even accompany the showers that move in with that during the day on Monday.

Tuesday: Cold air begins to move in, getting colder through the day. You'll really feel it by next Wednesday though.

 

The Flip Toward Colder Air...

 

The Euro, the GFS, and their ensembles are pointing toward a sharp turn toward the colder with highs in the 30s and 20s on Wednesday through Friday of next week (see below), with a possible interruption in that next weekend. This interruption may be brief as there could be another wave of cold air coming in from Canada immediately after.

 

850t_f228_sm_US

 

This cold air idea for next week is being backed up by both the GFS and Euro indicating a positive AO (Arctic air on the move), negative NAO (blocking to keep cold over us for a time, even if just for 2-3 days initially), and negative EPO (ridge/warmth over Pacific/Alaska will cause an opposite cold/trough scenario over the Eastern US).

 

Ecmwf_ao_bias  Gfs_ao_bias
Euro AO                                                                      GFS AO

Ecmwf_nao_bias  Gfs_nao_bias
Euro NAO                                                                      GFS NAO

Ecmwf_epo_bias  Gfs_epo_bias
Euro EPO                                                                      GFS EPO

 

 

Cold Snow SetupSo... with the cold in place, will we get snow? Maybe. But it won't be a big one. The Euro and GFS both advertise a wave of energy riding right along the southern edge of the cold (which would be somewhere between the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys) next week around Thursday the 5th. Some light snow breaks out with this scenario, should the disturbance move through as forecast by those models. It's far too early to say anything about amounts, let alone any sort of guarantee that this will happen. We're just here to give you the Earliest Alert on this setup!

 

It's still not for certain whether or not the cold will stick around for a while after next weekend's potential warm(er) spell. We'll see!

 

Ryan Hoke

