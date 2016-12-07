SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SNOW BOARD



DISCUSSION: The weather pattern over the next 10-14 days is not easy to explain without weather technical talk. But the video will cover the details the best that I can in the short amount of time it allows me to record :)

I will break down the time periods in question that also relate to the snow board.

-Late Tonight/Early Thursday...arctic front arrives. It will have very little moisture to work with, but the potential remains for a batch of snow flurries as the cold air rushes in. The models rarely will show that in good detail. The cold will be the bigger story. Temps will dive into the 20s near the AM commute.

-Thursday...dry air takes over. It will turn sunny and quite cold. Wind chills in the teens all day with actual temps in the 30-36 degree range.

-Thursday Night/Early Friday...a wave of moisture will pass through the northern Ohio Valley. It may squeeze out more snow flurries for areas mainly north of I-64. Dry/cold otherwise.

-Friday...Mix of sun/clouds. Cold and breezy. This should be a sub-freezing down with most locations <32° the entire day.

-Saturday...daytime looks fine. Just cold with highs in the 30s.

-Saturday night/Sunday AM... south winds kick in ahead of our first of two low pressures of this next event rolling in. Low level cold should be in place to keep the risk for sleet/snow at the onset of the precipitation.

-Sunday...low tracks just north of WAVE Country. We'll have to watch that. It would be enough to allow for the precip to go to all rain. However, only by a few degrees.

-Sunday night/Monday...second low moves in. The track of this one even more important. This could help pull the rain back into snow before ending.

The interaction of these two lows is still very much in question. Trying to nail down the thermal profiles on a setup like this would be a headache if you were to look at all the data. Our plan is basically Snow->Rain->Snow. How long it says each time is what we cannot answer. No one can yet. Let's give it more time in the oven. :)

Next Week: Another arctic blast around the 14th/15th. Light snow looks more and more likely with this front. I don't see much of a low pressure developing along it yet. That will have to be watched down the road. Temps could end up being colder than the wave moving in tonight.

Late December: Still getting signals the cold will ease a bit. However, the ensembles are trending more toward climatology at that point. If warmer air does try to get back into our pattern, look for larger storm systems to form. Which would lead to more forecasting headaches of course :)

We said it was going to be a busy December :)

