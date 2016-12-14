SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:



DISCUSSION:

Well, the pattern is far from boring. I will say that.

Does that mean lots of snow for you BOTS' fans? No. I didn't say that either :-/

It will be best to break down the time frames to explain this. Of course, the video will be a better option for you below.

Today/Tonight: Quiet today with arctic front tonight. It will try its best to squeeze out some snow flurries tonight. Better chance with the upsloping winds over easterns areas. Lows 11-16 likely. Wind chills -4 to 8 expected. Yikes!

Thursday: Despite some sunshine, we are going to struggle with that arctic flow to get the needle to move. Some may get stuck in the 16-20 degree range...others perhaps a few notches above that. Bitterly cold!

Friday/Friday Night: Tricky setup here. Short-range models just now able to see this...and they vary greatly on timing of warm air surge pushing in Friday. NAM way faster...which leads to concerned with cold air at the ground level. RPM model is much slower and faster with the warmth. I can understand the NAM's thinking as cold air can take its sweet time leaving with warm air surges. However, the warm air surges win out most of the time. So I think it will be a mix of the two ideas. A brief mix going to rain by Friday evening/night. We will monitor this trend as we get more data on the temperature profiles.

Saturday: Windy. Warm. Highs 60 or high along/south of the Ohio River. There will likely be a break from the morning rain at some point as an slanted-shaped warm sector develops. That is when the warmest air will take place.

Saturday night: Rain along the cold front. Some thunder. Rainfall amounts have eased to under 1" with several of the latest model runs. However, they are faster with the cold surge. This leads to slightly better confidence for the rain to change to sleet and/or snow before gradually fading to flurries. The duration of the frozen part remains unclear. As I noted yesterday, the risk is there for a flash freeze with decent wind speeds lagging behind the front a bit. Keep this in mind if you have late Saturday night travels into early Sunday.

Sunday: Light snow/flurries should linger with shallow moisture left in the area. We have 30 for a high now. If we do not get any sunshine, low to mid 20s may be the best we can do Sunday.

Another system is showing up from the south for the 22nd/23rd.

And one just after Christmas.

I would not worry about those yet as the timing for both could be moved up and/or delayed. That would certainly impact the precip type and of course...Christmas.

See? Told you. Lots of track :)

Here is the video!! BOTS!