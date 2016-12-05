SnowTALK! Monday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION: Well, the active week we have been discussing for some time has finally arrived. So it is time to break down the details of how this will likely turn out.

RAIN- arrives late tonight into Tuesday. Likely easing by midday/early afternoon.

ARCTIC FRONT: It will be MUCH tamer compared to how others will feel it to our northwest, but still a good shock to our system. It looks to arrive early Thursday. The amount of moisture remains with a limited look on the data, but I have witnessed many times that the snow showers/flurries are much more active on the radar once we get to the event as the models just don't see it well in advance. I am not talking about a lot of snow here, but a dusting can't be ruled out. We'll just have to trend that when closer as timing is an issues as well. There are signs we may get at least some sunshine Thursday and that may help fight the cold NW winds to push us up above freezing briefly. So if we did pick up snow showers---nothing would stick anyway if that brief warming did happen. The temperatures have been, and will be the bigger story. Wind chills by Friday AM could dip briefly below the 10 degree mark for some areas.

WEEKEND SYSTEM: To me, this looks like a classic overrunning precip event. Cold air in place, moisture surging north back into our area. So I do think there is at least the potential for this system to start on the wintry side but the temps aloft do look warm enough to take this to all rain. It may go back to snow again toward the end.

Overall, the pattern is loaded with more potential arctic attacks. The challenge we will have is how far they will dig as getting any one outbreak of cold to "lock in" is very unlikely at this point. Each one will come and go. Does that mean no snow for us? Well, no. You can certainly get some interesting weather events with this setup. No one knows more than that at this point. We just will have to take these one at a time :) At least it is something, right? :)

BOTS!