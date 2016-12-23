 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Last one of 2016

« SnowTALK! Thursday Edition | Main

December 23, 2016

SnowTALK! Last one of 2016

Snowtalk_NEW

 

SNOW BOARD:

SNOWBOARD

 

 

DISCUSSION:

Lots to talk about today.

Let's get through the holiday weekend first...

Today:  Passing showers around midday.  We look to warm up enough to keep it liquid.  The closer to I-70 you are..the greater the risk for a bit of sleet. Not a huge deal.

Tonight:  Main rainfall event takes shape.  Rain chances look to ramp up after 8pm west to east.  A good soaking rain overnight expected with totals around 1 inch in spots.  All will be impacted at first, but the focus will shift more into Kentucky after 1 or 2am and then south of the parkways after 4 or 5am.  

Christmas Eve DAY:  Early rain far south...especially close to the KY/TN border.  Mainly cloudy otherwise. Some drizzle possible.  40s/50s

Christmas Eve:  Spotty drizzle.  Temps nearly steady.

Christmas Day; Spotty drizzle/shower.  Warm front moves north. How quickly/far north is in question.  North of the front...temps will be around 40.  South of the front, in the 60s. HUGE difference and therefore a bust potential in forecast highs for this period.  Just stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates on that.

Monday:  Warm and windy.  Highs near a record-tying 70 degrees.  Rain/thunder roll in during the afternoon/evening.  Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Next Wednesday/Thursday:  Another system rolls in.  Some question on just how strong this will be.  It looks to be mainly rain with an ending to some snow possible.

New Years Eve/Day:  Looks cold.  Passing snow showers/flurries remain in the forecast.

Overall, the pattern head into January is featuring what we call a "blocking pattern" setup.  You can see the block over Alaska and over Greenland with the reds/yellows.  The trend for the cold air is then to drop it more south.  We shall see how this evolves.  It looks to be a busy month for us.

  500h_anom.na

I will try to update while I am off.  I will be back on normal duty January 3rd.

BOTS!

 

 

 

Posted by on December 23, 2016 at 09:07 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...