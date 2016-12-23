SnowTALK! Last one of 2016

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Lots to talk about today.

Let's get through the holiday weekend first...

Today: Passing showers around midday. We look to warm up enough to keep it liquid. The closer to I-70 you are..the greater the risk for a bit of sleet. Not a huge deal.

Tonight: Main rainfall event takes shape. Rain chances look to ramp up after 8pm west to east. A good soaking rain overnight expected with totals around 1 inch in spots. All will be impacted at first, but the focus will shift more into Kentucky after 1 or 2am and then south of the parkways after 4 or 5am.

Christmas Eve DAY: Early rain far south...especially close to the KY/TN border. Mainly cloudy otherwise. Some drizzle possible. 40s/50s

Christmas Eve: Spotty drizzle. Temps nearly steady.

Christmas Day; Spotty drizzle/shower. Warm front moves north. How quickly/far north is in question. North of the front...temps will be around 40. South of the front, in the 60s. HUGE difference and therefore a bust potential in forecast highs for this period. Just stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates on that.

Monday: Warm and windy. Highs near a record-tying 70 degrees. Rain/thunder roll in during the afternoon/evening. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Next Wednesday/Thursday: Another system rolls in. Some question on just how strong this will be. It looks to be mainly rain with an ending to some snow possible.

New Years Eve/Day: Looks cold. Passing snow showers/flurries remain in the forecast.

Overall, the pattern head into January is featuring what we call a "blocking pattern" setup. You can see the block over Alaska and over Greenland with the reds/yellows. The trend for the cold air is then to drop it more south. We shall see how this evolves. It looks to be a busy month for us.







I will try to update while I am off. I will be back on normal duty January 3rd.

