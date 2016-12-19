SnowTALK! Monday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Cold start to the week for sure. As we switch from autumn to winter on Wednesday (on the calendar), the weather will actually be fairly quiet. There is a weak system showing up late Wednesday into Thursday, but it moving so fast...only impact looks to be a slight temperature drop. There is at least a small chance for some very light rain/drizzle ahead of it and perhaps some flurries behind it. Nothing significant is currently indicated.

Moving toward Christmas...the setup becomes more active.

There looks to be one...perhaps 2 low pressures passing through from the 24th-27th. The question is the strength/speed of them in regards to impact.

The EURO is trending toward a slower/deeper system that will likely send a significant warm front into the area Christmas Day. This would bring with it some rain but more importantly, warm air. In fact, there is a risk for some dry weather Christmas afternoon. If that takes place along with any sun breaks, highs will be in the 65-70 degree range!!! The warmest Christmas ever in Louisville is 68 sets back in 1893! If this trend holds, my thoughts of a higher than average change at a White Christmas this year will certainly be shot.

This system will likely send a cold front into the region on the 26th or 27th with rain/thunderstorms. Too early to speak more on that part. But the cold air looks to be slower to arrive than the last system....so not forecasting any changeover to snow at this point.

The overall global pattern is going to shift a bit for the end of 2016. We will see the core of the cold retreat north toward the North Pole. This will leave us with more "stale" arctic air to work with with any storm system that passes through.

Can we get a good snow out of a pattern like that? Yup. Will the models show that in advance? Very unlikely.

Remember, we don't want the arctic air to rule the Ohio Valley. It will limit snow chances to very light events. You want JUST enough cold to produce snow. Those setups are the ones to watch out for.

And trust me, we will be watching.

The video explains more on the longer term:

