SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Cold enough enough for ya? :)

This is when the snowlovers get upset at the cold and no snow deal. I get it. But that is what happens with arctic air. It holds very little moisture.

Louisville dipped to 13° this morning with a wind chill at -2° at one point.

This afternoon: Cold. Close climb to get above 20 for a couple of hours.

Tonight: We should see a good/steady drop through midnight. The increasing cloud deck will determine if we can match another 13 deg low or hold at 15 or higher.

Friday: The climb upward will continue. Slow at first until the winds shift more SSE in the afternoon. Moisture increases...but that too will be slow. The best locations to see the overlapping of the freezing level at the ground and moisture falling...looks to be or far northern counties. We will just have to watch that carefully as they day unfolds. It would be brief regardless.

Friday night: Windy with a steady climb upward in temps. 50 degrees or higher by sunrise! Scattered showers as well.

Saturday: Windy with the strong SW wind flow. The band of steady rain should line up just NW of Louisville through midday. This will allow those along/south of the Ohio River to climb into the 60-70 degree range!! The rain band will then slide southeast across WAVE Country in the afternoon/early evening.

Saturday night: A good 30-40 degree drop in the temps expected from around sunset to through about 2am Sunday. The moisture really fades as the night wears on. There still looks to be a mix of freezing rain/drizzle more so snow or sleet. Just too early to talk about any light amounts just yet. More importantly will be the wet roads that may freeze up at night. The winds still show signs of relaxing for a few hours in the late evening/overnight. If that happens, the freezing potential would increase.

Sunday: Quite cold with snow flurries/snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

We have another system near the 22/23rd that looks to be a rain to light snow deal. And another perhaps just after Christmas Day. However, the timing of both systems will vary greatly with the pattern we have. Let's get through this active weekend first!

