SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Before I get into the longer term, I want to address the setup through the holiday weekend.

Tonight: Watching to see if cloud cover can erode away near sunrise. The risk is there for some clearing and light winds that could set the stage for fog. With lows in the 20s, freezing fog would be an issue once again. Right now, the risk looks the greatest along the I-71 corridor. Stay tuned.

Friday: Dry.

Friday night: Rain moves in from the southwest. Looks to be a good soaking rain overnight.

Saturday: Rain fade to the south. Clouds likely to hold on. Temps should rise a bit into the lower 50s.

Christmas Eve: Rising temps. Few showers possible near sunrise.

Christmas Day: Shower risk south early, shifting north throughout the morning/midday. Winds ramp up. A few peeks of sunshine possible. Temps jump into the 60s.

Christmas Night: Warm and windy. Very little drop in temperatures.

Monday: Windy and warm. Any sun breaks early in the day will help push us to 70 deg (or even a bit higher). Rain moves in by late afternoon/night.

Later next week, another wave looks to zip through the region. However, with the flow more zonal...it it will little time to really dig. So we have eased back on the warming ahead of it for now. There could be a mix at the end (Wed night/Thursday).

There are signs of a deeper trough that will dig in next Thursday into New Years Eve. That would trend us colder (nothing extreme) with perhaps passing snow showers/flurries. Still iffy on this part.

The video below will cover this as well as the issues I see with the modeling into January. The pattern is complex and the model swings will soon get dramatic. The key is to monitor/observe the pattern and not get caught up in the weather models.

