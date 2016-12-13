SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

Several items to monitor....but none that look to be significant snowfall events. Having said that, the late Saturday night/Sunday period of time is certainly interesting. Beyond that, there are multiple waves that could impact our area...but there is just no way to get a clear signal on the type of event. So one at a time :)

DISCUSSION:

This mornings glaze of ice was impressive in some spots. Only a few roads reached the point of being slick. It was mainly porches/driveways that took the brunt of it. Along with the glaze on cars/trees/elevated objects. The southern part of that wave is across southern KY/TN now...with perhaps a brief mix down that way this morning.

Looking ahead...the main focus is one the brutal cold blast and the weekend system.

Highs will struggle through the 20s (some may not even get that warm) on Thursday. Lows in the teens are likely. Single digits can't be ruled out, but clouds may limit that drop. We'll see how it looks when we get a bit closer.

The weekend system is an interesting one...more so for its temperatures swings rather than its precipitation impacts.

Warm front pushes in Friday night/early Saturday. Temps should rise through the overnight/early morning. Some rain showers possible.

The warm sector of this system will be right over us in the afternoon hours Saturday. It will be windy and well...warm. Highs 60 or higher certainly look to be on the table. We may squeeze a few hours of dry weather with that as well.

Then the cold front slams into the area Saturday night. This is where things get interesting. We will have to gauge the depth/angle of the cold air attack that night. Which gets to the freezing mark first...the temps at 850mb or the surface temps? Or both? That will determine if we get rain to snow....or rain to freezing rain then snow.

At the moment, it appears the 850's will crash fast enough to get us into snow mode when temps reach the freezing mark at the surface. So a burst of snow does look more and more probable. How much and how long does it snow?? I have no idea. No one does yet.

The timing/speed of all the layers of the atmosphere will determine the outcome. And right now, the models are all over the place on this. So my rule of thumb is just look at the overall setup.

Rain to Snow with a cold front. That is our most common sequence in WAVE Country.

One thing I did want to at least mention is that if the surface temps crash in too quickly...we will need to watch for a flash freeze setup. The wind speeds will determine that as well. Just something to keep in the back of the mind for now.

I will get into more detail of the longer term tomorrow. We have enough on our plates for now. :)

