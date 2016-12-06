SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SNOW BOARD

DISCUSSION: The heavy rain today is taking the headlines from the cold blast coming our way. But rest assured, it is still coming :) The question about the front is the same in regards to moisture. I think the RPM model is handling it best with a burst of snow showers along the front near the AM rush period on Thursday. A dusting cannot be ruled out...but as you all know, it is not the amount but timing that could be of concern. We'll monitor that. There are still some questions on the late weekend system on precip type. Support is still there for a mix to rain and ending again as a mix. That idea will change many times over the next few days. Another surge of arctic air is on tap for mid month, but like I mentioned yesterday...how far south will these cold surges be able to reach? That will be the determining factor on how wintry things get around here. Or, if the cold air does not make it too far south, how wet things become. I will discuss the longer range a bit more tomorrow when it's not so busy on the radar :)

