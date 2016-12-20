SnowTALK! Tuesday (or lack thereof)

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Overall setup remains the same.

Wednesday PM Front: Weak one. It'll bring in clouds and perhaps a sprinkle. A temperature drop is expected in its wake Thursday.

Christmas Eve wave: Quick hitting system will bring some rain showers in. Likely early in the day it appears. Temps rising by nightfall.

Christmas Day: AM warm front w/ rain. Timing issues still showing up with this front that may delay it until early afternoon. That will determine the rain chance period as well as just how warm we get during day.

Christmas Night/Day After: Looks warm. 60s may hold on all night long. Cold front timing on the 26th looks late...which would allow for a jump to 65-70!

Not much cold expected after this front. So no changeover to snow planned at this time.

Another low moves in near the 30th. This looks to be another classic rain ...ending as brief snow showers setup. That could put flakes flying around new years eve? It is possible.

No accumulating snow systems are showing up in our outlook.

The video explains the latest:

BOTS!



