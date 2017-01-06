SnowTALK! Friday Edition



SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

2.4" now on the books for this snow season. Still behind normal, but ahead of last year.

So what is next?

Here is how it look..

- bitterly cold tonight (perhaps coldest in 2 years)

- below freezing all weekend, but dry

- warm/wet early next week

-battlezone front next Thursday-Saturday

It is the last item that I will focus more on with the video today. It is an interesting setup that has good model agreement of taking place, but poor agreement on where. Which is to be expected.

Borderline events like later next week cannot get fully resolved until hours before it takes place. So as always, this blog is your "heads up" of systems of interest we are tracking...but the details cannot be determined this far out. Stay warm this weekend and we will re-visit the setup early next week and see where we stand then.



BOTS!