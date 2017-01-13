SnowTALK! Friday the 13th Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

The short-term remains the primary focus.

Freezing drizzle/rain continues to be a risk for our Indiana counties over the next 36 hours.

The counties most are risk are Jackson/Jennings/Lawrence.

The counties that could be at risk are Dubois/Orange/Crawford/Perry/Washington/Scott/Jefferson.

South of that line, the warmth looks to win out to keep you out of the danger zone of icing.

Freezing rain is very sensitive to temperature profiles at different layers of the atmosphere.

The overall theme is that it is above freezing ....above the trees/buildings in our area. Below that zone, temperatures approach or drop below freezing. The warm layer is thick enough that the raindrop that falls stays a raindrop as it falls into that sub-freezing air at our level. Therefore the drop hits the ground before it has time to freeze up into an ice pellet. It, instead, remains as pure raindrop that will then freeze on any object it touches...with a glaze.

The warmer air as of late has helped push pavement temperatures high enough that their drop back down has a longer way to travel. Pavement responds slower to air temperature changes.

So at the moment, all of our sensors we can see indicate above freezing values...so wet roads would be the rule.

However, air temperatures across portions of southern Indiana are at/below freezing this morning. So that means a light glaze could develop on objects ABOVE the ground...like trees/shrubs/cars/porches/etc. So far, the rain has been south of the freezing area on radar...but it is moving north as I type this out.

So yes, a light glaze is certainly possible this morning on elevated objects for those at or below freezing. Roadways should remain wet for most of the major roads. We don't have sensors everywhere, so yes...some roads/overpasses could very well have dropped to the freezing mark. That would lead to slick spots. So just be aware of your surroundings if you travel today.

The risk for the zones outlined above will remain in tact through Saturday night.

A cold rain otherwise.

These setups are tricky...so I highly advise you all to stay close to our social media accounts and our WAVE 3 Weather App for updates. We will push out alerts to your phones if we see problems develop and/or changes in the forecast thinking.

The video today will touch base more on this PLUS...

- Warm surge by MLK Day-

- More rain/warmth next week in general

- Record warmth possible by the following weekend along with t-storms

- Latest signals on the return to cold/snow potential

I will see you guys on Tuesday...but will update my social accounts when I can.

BOTS!