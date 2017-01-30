SnowTALK! Monday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

2 main systems to watch over the next 14 days. Both present precip type issues.

This Weekend...

Interesting setup with a decent low drifting in from the west in the zonal flow. It will pull down some cold air with it as it tracks through the region. We are still days away from getting this little guy sampled. So expect the models to have fun until then. Which means...don't get caught up in them. Just keep an eye on the overall pattern for now.

The low looks to send moisture in by Saturday night and exiting to the east by Sunday night.

Typically in a setup like this....which no arctic cold in advance of it, it would be a rain maker for us. And honestly, that is the way I am leaning for now as I can only go by what our typical weather pattern setup suggests.

My concerns fall in a couple of categories.

1) Surface temps will be awful close to the freezing mark Saturday night. It looks warm enough to be mainly rain so that would then lead to freezing rain concerns for those at or below 32 degrees Saturday night. At the moment, that potential looks higher for Indiana than Kentucky.

2) Precip rates on Sunday. There is some cold air aloft to work with. Heavy precip rates could lead to dynamic cooling and turn a heavy rain event to heavy snow. Again, that risk looks more likely for Indiana than Kentucky.

So at this point, the setup favors those closer to I-70 at risk for a wintry event. Rain elsewhere. Let's leave it at that for now and trend over the next few days to see how potent this low will actually be. A weaker low would increase the all rain idea for most....but the "mix" line would be a tad more south into southern Indiana.

No sense in talking about amounts when we don't even know what is going to fall for sure yet.

Patience :)

February 8th/9th...

This looks to be a decent low in the ensembles anyway. At the moment, it favors a classic rain to snow deal. But it could end being an Apps Runner (up the mountains) and that always needs watched around here.

Let's see how it all looks tomorrow my friends.

BOTS!