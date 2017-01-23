SnowTALK! Monday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Now, but before you get all excited about the snow symbols....keep in mind most of that is very light snow and/or flurries. There are even thresholds where temps may be warm enough for rain to mix in or rain all together. The cold air later this week is modified. This means it will only cool to the point of near or slightly below normal. That puts precip type issues on the map at times.



I do see multiple waves rotating through our area through the weekend/early next week. But the exact timing and setup is far from being locked in. The general theme is there for it to be mainly a Great Lakes/Northeast Ohio Valley issue. But again, not locked in enough yet for specifics. Stay tuned on that.

Looking long term...it is an unusual one. There is no one dominate factor to look at for a driver in our weather this winter. Having said that, the one issue that has impacted at least more than others has been the trough vs ridge in the west. The placement of the polar vortex this year started off odd in the fall over Asia with its split placement there. We have since seem alignments at times that allow for what we call "cross-polar flow". This is river of arctic cold that dives in from the north pole into the lower 48. We had it for awhile in December. Since then, it has been disrupted many times with the varying upper air pressure systems from Alaska into Canada.

So that is the area I am focusing on for looking ahead. I do see signs of another ridge building in from Alaska into NW Canada. That would allow for cross-polar flow to return. However, the model ensembles keep hinting at a sneaky trough into the Rockies/Pacific NW. That would send Pacific SW winds into the lower 48 and once again...disrupting the cold flow.

The models do not agree how that will turn out just yet. So for snow lovers, I understand your pain right now :) But don't get too caught up in the operational models runs that I am sure many of you look at. The upper air pattern is the key into February. We are entering a time that snow events don't show up well until about 48-60 hours out. If even that. So we have to take it one day/week at a time. Could we miss out for the rest of the season? Of course. That is possible and there is more support for that than there is snow frankly.

I just know better than to say "winter is over" around here.

BOTS!