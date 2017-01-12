 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

January 12, 2017

SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

 

Snowtalk_NEW

 

SNOW BOARD: 

SNOWBOARD

Well....not as lonely today.

DISCUSSION:

Busy weather pattern for sure...despite the lack of snowfall.

I will break down through the weekend then get into the longer term.

NOW-2PM:
Windy and warm.  Spotty showers.

2PM-4PM:
Band of heavy rain/thunderstorms passes through.  Some with strong(er) wind gusts.  

4PM-6PM:
Showers fade to drizzle.  The most significant temperature drop will take place during this time.  Roughly 10-15°.

6PM-6AM:
Gradually turning colder each hour. Drying out north with still a shower/drizzle risk south.

FRIDAY
6AM-2PM:
Starting off dry for many, but cold.  However, we will need to monitor radar trends during this period for any moisture working in from the southwest.  Especially in the form of drizzle.  Temps will likely reach/dip below the freezing mark to the north.  Wind should help dry most of the roads out to avoid any black ice issues.

2PM-8PM:
Another slug of rain moves in.  We will need to monitor our northern counties for any freezing rain.  Mainly rain Louisville and points south.  Cold.

8PM-8AM:  
Showers continue, but fade to mainly drizzle toward sunrise.  Continued monitoring of our far northern counties for any freezing rain that may still take place.  Most will be plain rain and above freezing.

SATURDAY:
Spotty rain showers.  Temps rise into the 40s by late afternoon.

SUNDAY:
Mainly dry with only a small shower chance. Highs in the 50s...and will rise during the night.

MONDAY (MLK DAY): 
Windy and warmer.  Highs 65-70.  Rain moves in by the evening.


NEXT WEEK:
A series of low pressure will pass through the region.  The timing of each one is still in question, but a daily chance for rain is needed next week.

WEEKEND OF JAN 22nd:
A potential stronger low pressure will impact the region with warmth/thunderstorms.  But it will also be one to help drive down cold air behind it.

The video will cover all of this.  
See? Told you it was a lot :)  BOTS!

 

 

