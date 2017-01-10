SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Not exactly a great pattern for snow fans. As discussed in the video, the +EPO looks to be a big driver in a faster Pacific flow that will keep arctic attacks at bay for another 10-15 days. I'm not saying you can't get wintry weather this this pattern, but it is more unlikely. I have witnessed snow/ice events with similar setups; usually in for form of upper lever lows or rain to snow setups.

There are at least several good signs of a flip back to cold the last week of January into early February. In fact, this may end up being the "core" of winter coming our way if the transient pattern were to continue.

Until then, we will need to monitor the flooding risk that will start to grow over the next 5-14 days in the Ohio Valley. That drought will be a distant memory.

In addition, the risk remains for some freezing rain to our north on Friday...but it is an odd setup that usually favors rain locally. The strength of the high to our north and frontal placement will be key details to iron out when it comes to impacts. It remains too early to get specific when we are trying to nail down which county will see this and which county will see that. Basically a 18 hour nowcasting event.

Hang in there BOTS fans!