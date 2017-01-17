 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

« SnowTALK! Friday the 13th Edition | Main

January 17, 2017

SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

Snowtalk_NEW

 


SNOW BOARD:

SNOWBOARD

 

DISCUSSION:
Be patient my BOTS fans :)  The pattern will become more favorable as we flip the calendar month.  If you keep wondering why the models keep pushing back the arrival of the cold, that is normal.  GFS especially is notorious for that.  But I think we can see some good agreement now showing up in the final days of January into February.  I still don't see this being a setup of it being "locked in" but we may see multiple attacks during that month that should keep the warm spells capped at limited warmth. 
We shall see. 

For those of you saying "man, this is wasted moisture"...keep in mind, warmer air holds more moisture.  So if we had colder air in place, the storm track would likely be more to our south. And we would not have as much moisture content in the air.  They are two difference processes that take place that can sometimes overlap just enough for some winter fun.  But usually one or the other wins the battle.

Before we get into any winter pattern, we need to discuss the spring pattern in place through the weekend.

A cold front now will pass to our south tonight.  It will return again for a visit on Thursday as a low pressure now forming in Texas drags it north.  That rain chance looks mainly nocturnal for Thursday PM into early Friday.  

The next wave will have 2 pieces.  Once Sunday (that video breaks down the concern with that one) and the main upper low on Monday.

We still look to see a break from the Friday/Sunday system and that would be on Saturday of course.  The plan is to name that day the pick of the weekend for now :)

We'll see how things all look tomorrow.

BOTS!

 

 

Posted by on January 17, 2017 at 08:57 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...