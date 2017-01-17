SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition



SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Be patient my BOTS fans :) The pattern will become more favorable as we flip the calendar month. If you keep wondering why the models keep pushing back the arrival of the cold, that is normal. GFS especially is notorious for that. But I think we can see some good agreement now showing up in the final days of January into February. I still don't see this being a setup of it being "locked in" but we may see multiple attacks during that month that should keep the warm spells capped at limited warmth.

We shall see.

For those of you saying "man, this is wasted moisture"...keep in mind, warmer air holds more moisture. So if we had colder air in place, the storm track would likely be more to our south. And we would not have as much moisture content in the air. They are two difference processes that take place that can sometimes overlap just enough for some winter fun. But usually one or the other wins the battle.

Before we get into any winter pattern, we need to discuss the spring pattern in place through the weekend.

A cold front now will pass to our south tonight. It will return again for a visit on Thursday as a low pressure now forming in Texas drags it north. That rain chance looks mainly nocturnal for Thursday PM into early Friday.

The next wave will have 2 pieces. Once Sunday (that video breaks down the concern with that one) and the main upper low on Monday.

We still look to see a break from the Friday/Sunday system and that would be on Saturday of course. The plan is to name that day the pick of the weekend for now :)

We'll see how things all look tomorrow.

BOTS!