SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Well, a good welcome back to work with this pattern, right? Sigh. Okay...so let me take this one step at a time.

-Thursday's Event

This will be an open wave that will streak snow into the region early Thursday into just after midnight Friday. This will be a light snow event. However, temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the entire event. With an open wave, you get more "streaks" of snow than a more organized blob or "deformation" zone like you would with a closed low pressure. This presents timing issues and also the risk for virga (snow on the radar that isn't reaching the ground) for the first several hours. So the beginning time for the light snow could be during the AM commute Thursday. Trends do suggest it may be take until the afternoon/evening for any accumulations however. Snow ratios could be in the 14:1 range so I can see the potential for a good 1 inch of snow for several locations. Any banding features of the snow streaks that repeat themselves could see up to 2-3 inches. I can't rule that out. But the 1 inch totals look more probable. Either way, a light snow event that could certainly impact travel. So stay close to the forecast for updates.

Once we move into Friday...this is where we run into problems.

The EURO/CAN want to take the Thursday snow and form a decent low off the Carolina coast on Friday. This would then allow for another weak/open wave event across the Deep South...missing us entirely.

GFS tries to do the same thing...but a bit slower.

The pattern is there for a classic southern low that turns up the coast. Usually a good snow risk for us.

The problem is that the upper air pattern out west is messing up our trough locally. Not as sharp of a trough leads fast moving open waves rather than organized low pressures.

We will get some sampling of the energy moving into the West Coast as early as tomorrow. As that point, we should really get a good handle on the upper air setup for the Rockies that will help guide us to what will happen locally.

At this time, the models are certainly in favor of a weak/open wave event to our south that misses us. This would mean the Thursday snow would be our main "excitement" for snow lovers over the next 7-10 days (if not longer).

I am not 100% buying into the setup for Friday/Saturday until I see the sampling of the pattern to our west. So let's give it another day and then see how it all looks. :)

Until then, BOTS!