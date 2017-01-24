SnowTALK! Tuesday

SNOW BOARD:







DISCUSSION:

Several items to monitor...but nothing major.

Below is not an official forecast yet...but general idea/trends on how things are currently look.

You ask...you shall receive :)

Today: quiet. Clouds are main issue.

Wednesday: Windy and warm day. Potential still there to get into the 60-65 degree range. Rain with the front in the afternoon.

Thursday: Periods of rain/snow showers. No accumulations. Wet roads.

Friday AM: Need to watch for a few slick spots

Friday PM: Snow showers possible. Wet roads.

Friday night: Flurries/Snow showers. Few slick spots

Saturday: Flurries. Roads look to be fine.

Sunday: Periods of light snow. May start as rain briefly. Falling temps. Wet roads initially.

Sunday night: Snow pulls east and ends. Accumulations possible. Esp for higher plateaus/mountains of KY/TN. Slick roads possible.

Monday: AM Flurries. Slick roads possible.

Too early to even speculate on amounts. We won't be able to do that until Thursday at the earliest. Yes, the ground will be initially...but it will cool down with below freezing nights that will take place.

There are still some timing issues and questions on just how cold we will get.

So the above is a snapshot of the current thinking.

The video explains this more and covers the longer term as well.

