 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

January 11, 2017

SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Main focus will remain on the overrunning setup Friday/Saturday.  This continues to look like a nowcasting even (very short-term forecasting) as small differences in temperatures at the surface (somewhat aloft) and topography will play a role in the ice threat.

Here is the breakdown...

Today:  Warm front surges north.  Rain/thunder.  Perhaps warm-air advection fog over southern IN where it is quite cold this morning (if winds are light enough).  Temps into the 60s this afternoon.

Tonight:  Spotty rain showers. Otherwise warm.  Temps nearly steady all night long.  This will make walking out to the car in the morning much easier to handle.

Thursday:  Windy/warm.  I still feel we have a shot at 70 before the rain with the cold front takes over.  It will depend on how spotty the showers are in the morning period.  Typically we see a decent warm/dry sector develop in these setups.

Thursday night:  Rainy and turning colder.  No frozen precip issues.

Friday:  Once we into into the AM rush, we will then be into our "nowcasting" mode of nailing down surface temps and radar trends.  Your reports will be very helpful for Friday AM.  And really all the way into Saturday AM as the threat may persist off/on through that time. At this time, Louisville/south looks too warm for any issues.

The video breaks this all down in more detail plus a closer look at the long term data for a pattern change that is showing up.

