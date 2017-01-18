 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

January 18, 2017

SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Rain and warmth our main issues through the middle of next week.  

Breaking it down...
Today: Dry. Stubborn Clouds.
Thursday:  Surge of rain moves in from the south. Timing of arrival will likely be adjusted...early thinking is just after midday.  
Friday:  Rain system exits east early in the day.  South winds remain.  Quite warm...perhaps upper 60s.
Saturday: Windy and warm.  Question here will be extend of clouds/rain showers.  Drier forecast:  70s for highs (record is 72).  Cloudy/showery:  60s
Sunday: Potent low pressure approaches. Windy.  Shower bands rotate through.
Monday: Low over us.  Cloudy/rainy and cooler.
Tuesday: Low slowly exits east.

Then we get into our next system that I go into more detail on with today's video.  Interesting setup that is still evolving.  
