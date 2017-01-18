SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Rain and warmth our main issues through the middle of next week.

Breaking it down...

Today: Dry. Stubborn Clouds.

Thursday: Surge of rain moves in from the south. Timing of arrival will likely be adjusted...early thinking is just after midday.

Friday: Rain system exits east early in the day. South winds remain. Quite warm...perhaps upper 60s.

Saturday: Windy and warm. Question here will be extend of clouds/rain showers. Drier forecast: 70s for highs (record is 72). Cloudy/showery: 60s

Sunday: Potent low pressure approaches. Windy. Shower bands rotate through.

Monday: Low over us. Cloudy/rainy and cooler.

Tuesday: Low slowly exits east.



Then we get into our next system that I go into more detail on with today's video. Interesting setup that is still evolving.

