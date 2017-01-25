SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Busy weather discussion today despite no major systems expected to impact the area.

Let me break it down the best way I can...

Today: Front moves in this evening. Rain is already breaking out in advance of it.Windy at times.

Tonight: Showers ease to drizzle. Perhaps cold enough to get it to switch to flurries. It'll take awhile. Warm ground/above freezing...no travel impacts expected.

Thursday: Moisture will be around. Especially east of 65. Looks just warm enough for more drizzle then flurries. But areas NE may see some flakes.

Thursday night: Ground cools enough toward sunrise for a few slick spots if roads are still wet in spots.

Friday: Slightly colder aloft. Mix of rain/snow showers. No travel impacts expected at this time. Perhaps into Friday night if roads are wet.

Saturday: Looks quiet/dry. Tad warmer.

Sunday: Clipper dives in. Daytime snow event expected as of this post. This would allow for rain/snow mix to start. Then all light snow. Grassy light amounts possible. Wet roads.

Sunday night: Watch for slick spots as we drop below freezing.

The Sunday system is STILL in the Pacific Ocean. This means adjustments to the forecast are still expected...especially with the track and timing. So be sure to check the forecast daily.

Looking into next week: Several systems lined up. Question is how warm/cold will we be when they arrive? Or perhaps warm THEN cold?

