 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

January 04, 2017

SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

 

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:
Obviously the snow on Thursday is the main headline.

Timing:
6am-9am:  Light snow is possible over southern IN.  How much of that reaches the ground is a bit unclear, but there is a least a low chance for this.
9am-12pm:  Light snow showers will continue to streak east.  Mainly along/north of I-64. Louisville should see some light snow during this period.  
12pm-3pm:  Snow bands start to increase to our west ...tracking east.  Some breaks in the snow expected.
3pm-8pm:  This looks to be when the heavier snow bands will set up shop along the I-64 corridor.  Snow-covered roads likely during this period.
8pm12am:  Snow showers/bands start to shift more into KY out of IN.  
12am-5am:  Snow tapers off south into flurries.

1-2" looks likely for many.  But banding features of 2-3" certainly possible. I am not ruling out 4" amounts, but it looks too isolated to highlight right now.

Temps overall look to be in the 20s the entire time.  There will be enough breaks in the snow to allow road crews to get a good handle on most of the major roads before the 3pm hour.  After that, it will be much more of a challenge.  This would be bad timing for the PM rush hour. 

I am concerned about the AM rush hour Friday with snow only winding down.

I covered the southern wave for Friday/Saturday on the video as well.

Stay tuned for updates :)

Posted by on January 04, 2017 at 08:29 AM

