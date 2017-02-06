 Weather Blog: Severe Weather Outlook (Some SnowTALK mentions)

« SnowTALK! Friday Edition | Main

February 06, 2017

Severe Weather Outlook (Some SnowTALK mentions)

Main focus with today's post will be on the severe weather potential over the next 36 hours.  SnowTALK discussion is on the video...2nd part.

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Tuesday (after of 9am):

SEVERE_risk

 

Once again, this is a classic setup of strong wind shear that will have questionable instability.  Granted, you can do more with lower amounts compared to later in the spring/summer, you still need a modest amount.  NAM model seems really aggressive with it so far compared to the other models.  

Here is the breakdown:

Today/Tonight:
Now-8PM:  Spotty showers will continue to work there wait in from the south.  We should keep warming into the 50s.
8PM-1AM:  Warm front surges in.  Winds ramp up.  Showers and a few t-storms develop.  Temps should rise into the lower 60s.

Tuesday:
1AM-9AM: Scattered showers and t-storms.  Coverage should ease near sunrise with us fully in the warm sector that point.  Warm and windy.
9AM-12PM:  First line of t-storms to our south/east develops.  Placement still a bit uncertain.  Severe risk with that batch limited.
12PM-6PM:  Windy. Period to watch for us to gain some instability.  T-storms will quickly develop in reaction to any sun breaks that develop.  Severe risk most at issue this period.
6PM+  Dry air works in from the west.  Cooler air works in, but not exactly colder.

 

Overall....threats for straight-line winds and some hail look to be our main focus.  If we gain some decent instability (i.e., NAM) then an isolated tornado threat will be added to the list.

Another wave of moisture races in.  With marginal cold air in place, rain will likely be the main precip type.  Once we move into sunset, some of it may change to a burst of wet snow with some grassy amounts possible.  Risk for such looks greats north of I-64.  We'll monitor that wave once we get past the t-storm risk.

BOTS!

 



Posted by on February 06, 2017 at 09:13 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...