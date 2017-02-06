Severe Weather Outlook (Some SnowTALK mentions)

Main focus with today's post will be on the severe weather potential over the next 36 hours. SnowTALK discussion is on the video...2nd part.

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Tuesday (after of 9am):

Once again, this is a classic setup of strong wind shear that will have questionable instability. Granted, you can do more with lower amounts compared to later in the spring/summer, you still need a modest amount. NAM model seems really aggressive with it so far compared to the other models.

Here is the breakdown:

Today/Tonight:

Now-8PM: Spotty showers will continue to work there wait in from the south. We should keep warming into the 50s.

8PM-1AM: Warm front surges in. Winds ramp up. Showers and a few t-storms develop. Temps should rise into the lower 60s.





Tuesday:

1AM-9AM: Scattered showers and t-storms. Coverage should ease near sunrise with us fully in the warm sector that point. Warm and windy.

9AM-12PM: First line of t-storms to our south/east develops. Placement still a bit uncertain. Severe risk with that batch limited.

12PM-6PM: Windy. Period to watch for us to gain some instability. T-storms will quickly develop in reaction to any sun breaks that develop. Severe risk most at issue this period.

6PM+ Dry air works in from the west. Cooler air works in, but not exactly colder.

Overall....threats for straight-line winds and some hail look to be our main focus. If we gain some decent instability (i.e., NAM) then an isolated tornado threat will be added to the list.

Another wave of moisture races in. With marginal cold air in place, rain will likely be the main precip type. Once we move into sunset, some of it may change to a burst of wet snow with some grassy amounts possible. Risk for such looks greats north of I-64. We'll monitor that wave once we get past the t-storm risk.

