Severe Weather Update (SnowTALK! at the end)

Once again, an update to the thunderstorm potential today.

SnowTALK! will be on the video. The SnowBoard will be back on the blog tomorrow. Hopefully with items to discuss :)

Latest severe weather threat has shifted south from SPC:

That is largely based on the morning rain/cool air this morning. There still remains enough warmth to work with down 65 as you approach TN. That potential will only grow a bit more as the day continues.

Our main focus locally is just much the clouds can thin out and/or clear before the next round? That looks very brief...if at all.

Instability factors are weak. Wind shear is high.

This is a classic case of "nowcasting" where we just monitor upstream images/data and trend it. We will be out of any t-storm threat by the 7-8pm period.

In other words, severe risk is very low for most of WAVE Country.

Flooding is actually more of an issue in spots over central KY due to the training effect of the rain today.

We will watch it. Stay tuned to social media and our WAVE 3 Weather App for any changes that may take place.

BOTS!