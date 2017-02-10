SnowTALK! Friday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Here is the overall thinking today..

THIS WEEKEND:

Rain chances still in the cards for Saturday. Timing/location of the showers is nearly impossible. Just be prepared for light rain at some point in the day. Cloudy otherwise...windy and warm. Highs in the 60s. Those 60s may not come until later in the day...keep that in mind. We should actually WARM during the night Saturday night with areas of showers. The biggest change to the weekend forecast is with Sunday. The cold front has really sped up in timing. It now appears it will move in during the morning hours Sunday. This means the highest rain chance will be early in the day. This also means temperatures will reach their high point early on, then fall into the afternoon. It will be mainly dry after the front passes. If we can get some sunshine in here, we may be able to slow down that afternoon temperature drop a bit. Otherwise, expect 40s in the afternoon hours for Sunday. Blah!

NEXT WEEK:

Still tracking the potential for a southern low to phase with the northern branch feature over the Great Lakes. The models are still struggling with this. The EURO seems to have a better handle on it which would mean the phasing would take place EAST of I-65. The impact for us? Very little. We could get grazed with very light rain/snow Tuesday or Wednesday.

There is still wiggle room for this setup to change...so make sure to stay close to the forecast over the weekend.

DOWN THE ROAD:

Still seeing signs of a big warm up near the 20th. This could lead to thunderstorms as well. This system may be strong enough to send a surge of cold air back into our area during the last week of the month. That is about all we can really see at this early stage. We will keep monitoring the trends on that setup.

Enjoy the weekend!

