February 02, 2017

SnowTALK! Groundhog Edition

 

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

My apologies again for the video not working out yesterday.  

So today I plan to make it up to you by spending my time just on next week :)  All 7 mins of it. HA!

Here is the overview of the setup:
Monday:  Warm front moves in. Rain chances go up.  Temps rise...perhaps even into the overnight.
Tuesday:  Low pressure is nearby.  Windy. Warm.  T-storm potential.
Wednesday:  Low pressure slams cold front in very early in the day.  Windy.  Temps crash then level off.  Rain to snow.
Thursday:  Cold/Windy.  Light snow potential.

We are still a good 48 hours out from really getting solid data on how this will play out ...especially in terms of timing.

I still see 2 low pressures that will likely be on the map for this period.

The lead one will be the stronger one...and most impacting.
The second one is iffy in strength/speed and track as the strong high that builds in could suppress it into the deep south.

The pattern over the Atlantic is leading into a "block" next week.   That is a key factor in how the lead low behaves for sure.  Less blocking would allow for a move east movement (slightly weaker low) than to the north.  Stronger block would really deepen the low and turn it more north.  That part is especially important when it comes the thunderstorm (severe) potential.  At the moment, the models are just too far off on that idea to say if we will face that risk or not.

As far a snow.  I do see a good chance that flakes will fly when the cold air rushes in.  The question is ...how much? Hey, I get it. I want to know that as well BOTS fans! 
I will say that the setup favors a rapid push of dry air behind the front.  Lows that strong can lead to rain to snow setups locally, but very brief and likely just grassy areas.

What can change that thinking?  Well, and this is NOT wish-casting, the lead low would need to track even more south for a more dramatic wrap-around effect.  A few of the ensembles hint at that still.  But with the NAO (blocking signal) showing up well right now, it is the least likely track.

Also, the second low...likely weak.  Could provide for a light snow event.  It would be fast/moisture-starved...but ratios would be high.

So as it stands now, the warmth/wind/rain/thunder potential is much more impacting than the snow.

As always, let's see how the data trends are tomorrow and decide if more questions can get answered, or adjustments will be needed.

Sad winter, huh?

BOTS!

 

 

 

 

 

