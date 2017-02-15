SnowTALK! (Lack thereof) Wednesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

The warm air is certainly the headline in the days ahead.

In fact, a stretch of 70 degree days appears probable given the pattern. Record highs will be in jeopardy as well as record warm overnight low temperatures. We'll take that aspect one day at a time.

Notice how far ABOVE normal we are.

The one reason for the increase in temperatures is that storm track across the lower 48 is Pacific in origin. Several low pressures pass close-by, but no direct hits expected as of today.

They may increase the clouds as they pass through...which may shave a couple degrees off the highs, but still warm.

The first one passes to our south on Saturday.

Next one now appears to be two for next Tuesday/Wednesday. One north and south. WAVE Country stands a good chance to slide in between them. Small rain chance is in the forecast for that setup.

The final one showing up looks to be the strongest about a week from Friday. There would be a thunderstorm potential with that one.

After that, we will just have to see if the colder air does indeed build more to the south.

The Rossby Wave signal analysis continues to show the colder than normal setup near that point in time. Followed by more warmth.

I will go into more detail on that time period later this week.

Enjoy the warmth :)