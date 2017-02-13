SnowTALK! Monday Edition



SNOW BOARD:



DISCUSSION:

Sad look to the board for BOTS fans. But I am sure many of you are not shocked either.



The setup continues to favor more of an influence from the Pacific Ocean rather than from the Arctic.

The system we were watching for potential "phasing" last week will pass through tomorrow morning. Dry air likely to win out despite what the radar may show.

The 2 waves do phase once they pass I-65. No impact for us.

Another southern low is showing up Saturday night. That one may also miss us. Even if it did track a bit more north, it would be rain. Warm weekend ahead.



I am still watching for quite the warm surge early next week with the potential for stronger thunderstorms. Timing and track of the low will determine where/when that would happen. It remains too early to pinpoint that. I also think this weekend south low may be a factor in that too.

In the video today, I explain all of this plus the overall setup we are facing. I don't see any major change in our jet stream pattern through the end of the month. March looks active...but likely on the t-storm side of things.

I wish I had better news snow fans! But I am sure even some of you are ready for the season to just move on.

BOTS!