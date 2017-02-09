SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

The snow last night was not a nice tease, was it?

Looking ahead, I do not see any arctic cold attacks coming. Does that mean snow chances are over? Nope.

We are entering the time of the year when upper lows/dynamic cooling are the most common causes to snow events. They RARELY are seen in the models more than 36-48 hours out. But, as meteorologists, we can identify the patterns that can lead to those situations. Another reason, again, that models are tools. Not the gospel.

Here is how this looks to evolve in the days ahead...

This Weekend:

Low pressure moving into the west coast now will move into the Plains tomorrow. It will then split on Saturday. Piece 1 goes into our area for a warm surge/rain/thunderstorm potential. Piece 2 dives south into Texas.





Next Tuesday-Thursday:

Focus is on the Texas piece. How quickly does it move east during this time? How far north while it is doing so? Two VERY important question.

A new piece of energy will enter the fun during this period over Canada. It will drop south/east into the Great Lakes and potentially into the Ohio Valley.

To add perspective, this is like a train coming down the tracks and someone is wanting to jump on the train for a ride. The Texas low is the one looking for a hitch.

If it is too slow, it will miss its ride. If it is too far south, it will miss its ride.

So timing is very important when it comes to 2 branches of our jet streams phasing. And I RARELY see the models get this right this far in advance. This will take through the weekend to figure out.

I will say the pressures showing up on some of ensembles look low enough to me that it should track more north than east. It just needs to get out of Texas by Monday night, or it will be a no go. The potential phasing would allow for enough cold air for snow on the northern edge of this system. The operational models have no idea on the thermal profile so they are bouncing back and forth between rain and snow. Don't worry about that issue right now. That factor comes LAST in the order of things we need to solve first.

We just need more time on it to see how it evolves. Don't get too excited yet. Don't get disappointed and upset either lol Patience.

Near February 20th:

Signals and ensembles are still hitting this period hard for a strong low pressure in the Plains with significant warming in advance of it with strong t-storms possibly with it as well. We'll keep trending it. Plenty of time.

I explain all of the above the best I can on the video today. Enjoy!

BOTS!