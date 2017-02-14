SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

There is no doubt the headline the next 14 days will be the warm surges coming our way. Any "cool-down" post low pressure looks brief and limited in drop.

Record highs and record warm overnight lows could fall during this period.

Looking ahead, there is at least growing signs of winter attacking the lower 48 as we begin March. In fact, the jet stream setup could drop quite low across the country. That could mean some impressive winter storms with severe t-storms and heavy snow.

The question we have to answer is "where do we fall into that setup?".

Goode question.

I can't answer that. But I would caution that these warm spells could be a nasty tease compared to what March may bring.

Although, that has been the case for the past several years in March.

I am a big fan of late season "wet snows". They are pretty and don't last long on the ground.

However, if we are not going to get snow---- let's WARM things up in a big time. Highs in the 30s/40s with no snow is horrible.

BOTS!





