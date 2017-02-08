SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

About 4 main items we are tracking that could impact WAVE Country in the days ahead.

Issue 1:

Arrives later today/tonight. Rain to start. Then a changeover to wet snow expect the more north you are. This looks to be more of an issue for those north of I-64. Especially SE Indiana and up the I-71 corridor in Kentucky.

Yes, the ground is warm. Yes, the ground will likely be wet already as the snow begins. However, snowfall rate trumps all in that deal. So I can certainly see pockets of big flakes/moderate bursts of snow that could allow for spotty areas of grassy accumulations (again, north). That is about it. And it would likely be a deal where many are seeing it snow at say 32-35 degrees. Which it can do. But once the snowfall rate eases, melting resumes. My only concern will be any of that moisture on the roads that could freeze up overnight on bridges/overpasses. There will be some decent wind, so hopefully even that concern will get eliminated. Kevin and Ryan will have more on this setup this evening, so make sure to watch for an update.

Issue 2:

Arrives over the weekend. Warm surges kick in Friday night into Sunday. We should climb into the 50s...then 60s...then perhaps awful close to 70 on Sunday. That 70 may be a stretch given cloud coverage that day. Any rain showers look spotty Friday/Saturday. T-storms are possible Sunday evening with the cold front. The front will be coming in nearly horizontal. That is not a favorable setup for severe weather. I could see perhaps some hail developing. We'll focus on that later.

Issue 3:

Arrives next Tuesday and/or Wednesday. I spent some time on this one on the video today. There will be a piece of energy that will break away from our weekend system and snuggle down south into Texas. It is at that point we need to figure out when will it roll back out again? It is important to answer that as the low pressure that our Sunday front will be attached to...will send down some colder air by this period into the Ohio Valley. It is a common late fall/early spring setup actually. Will this upper low work its way north enough to get phased into the colder/northern branch? If so, we could see snow on the NW side of that low. Would that mean it would be here? No, I don't know that answer. No one does. There is at least some support for some type of phasing with this on the models already. There is also support that the low will remain south and never phase at all. This one needs more time in the oven for sure. But it is a setup that I rarely see the models get right until we get into the 36 hour window. You know where I am going with this.

Issue 4:

Good signals showing up for another dynamic storm system rolling into the Plains near the 20th. This could be a severe thunderstorm maker for parts of the central and eastern United States. That is all we can say about that for now. But something that has enough support already to keep an eye on this in the coming days/weeks.

Enjoy the video!

