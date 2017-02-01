SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SNOW BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

I will mainly focus on the setup for next week. The pattern signals a significant storm system. The problem we have to nail down is timing and impacts for our area. The models WILL STRUGGLE with this setup because of the developing block that will be taking shape next week.

So there is at least enough info to pick out the overall theme: Warm surge/windy/rainy/some snow.

Questions we still have to answer:

How warm do we get?

How strong/lasting are the gradient winds?

Will there be severe t-storm action?

How much snow at the end of the first system?

Will there even be a second system?

I will dive into this in more detail tomorrow. Just know we are watching it for now :)

BOTS!