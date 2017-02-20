StormTALK! Monday Edition

Yes, I have switched the title over. Earliest ever since I have been blogging.

There could be a random "snowtalk" post in the coming weeks, but no daily headline for it.

Potential Active Days:

Friday night

March 1-3

March 8-9

I will focus today mainly on the risk for this Friday evening/night.

This one is a bit odd to an extent.

There continue to be signs of some capping Friday afternoon. This would limit any t-storm action during the day and likely push temperatures well into the 70s if not 80 degrees! A record of course.

Once the t-storms do pop, they should be cells to start with then merge quickly into lines. Of course, the when and where is the tough part of that idea. We at least see some consensus of the initiating point taking place along I-65 Friday night after sunset.

As far as storm modes, all would be on the table. Straight-line winds most probable with an isolated tornado threat certainly there. The exact setup will determine these threats in more detail once we get closer.

There is no need to hype this one up. Just be aware of it. SPC has us outlined for this event which I think is a good call right now given the wind fields and potential ingredients coming together.

The good news is we have PLENTY of time to track it.