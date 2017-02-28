StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

**********UPDATE:

------>SPC upgraded most of our area to a Moderate Risk and increased the risk for tornadoes and large hail overnight. The area I highlighted on the video earlier today for the main threat overnight is the zone of concern. Make sure to stay close for updates on our social media accounts/WAVE3Weather App/NOAA Weather Radio. Nighttime severe weather events are very dangerous.

Previous Update:

The overall setup remains in tact with 2 more potential rounds of severe weather. This is a prolonged period of potential severe weather can will likely change with details we we go through each hour. So make sure to stay close for updates.

Here is the overall theme as it stands this morning:

This afternoon:

The radar will ease with only spotty showers/t-storms remaining. We should see a modest CAP (lid on t-storm development) build over us by the late afternoon especially. This should also allow for decent warming well into the 60s and perhaps even lower 70s.

This evening:

Very little change. The CAP should hold most of the period with warm temperatures.

Midnight-5am:

We will need to monitor the CAP during this period carefully. There are signs that southern IN and perhaps western/north-central will see the CAP ease/break. If that takes place, t-storms will likely respond and develop. They would likely begin as supercells then merge into clusters. This means there will be a mix damaging wind/tornado threat. Large hail also possible. At the moment, southern IN and far west KY stand the greater chance for the CAP to break during this period, but I highly caution that could change...quickly. So be alert.

5am-11am Wednesday:

This is when the cold front will move in. The speed of this front continues to vary on the models. The wind fields are supportive of tornadoes and very strong winds during this period. IF, and a BIG IF, instability can remain in tact ahead of it. If the midnight/overnight activity is more widespread than expected, the threat would turn into a flash flooding issue along with a few segments of damaging winds.

We will be in the clear by Wednesday afternoon.

This is not a slam dunk forecast at all. Too many moving parts. The concern is how much fuel/energy is available for this setup. So we cannot ignore that part and just monitor things carefully.

Nocturnal severe weather events are the most dangerous. Make sure your NOAA weather radio is plugged in. Make sure you have the WAVE 3 Weather App on your phone/iPad (and it is the newest version).

You can customize the alerts/notifications to your liking.

Be safe, and let's hope this event turns out more benign than expected.

Here is the video update: