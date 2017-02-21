StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

STORM BOARD

DISCUSSION:

Main focus will be on Friday's severe potential. This still looks to be an evening event. We see enough support for damaging winds with the strongest t-storms. Whether or not we get isolated tornadoes or not will have to be answered when we get a better time range and handle on just how warm we get that day.

The potential is still there for it to be the warmest February day on record for Louisville. Warmest ever is 78°. I think that is reachable and could get exceeded.

Wind advisories may come out as well with just the wind gradient along with this low pressure/front.

Colder weather for the weekend with a chance for some rain/snow Sunday night. That feature has been on/off again on the maps since last week. I think the models are struggling with just how deep this trough will be over the weekend. That will determine the angle/path that small wave will take. So let's just put this on the back burner for now :)

Another significant warm up is coming around March 1st with thunderstorms. Another cold surge is likely after that system.

Then we warm up again.

Rinse and Repeat.





