StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

I will break this down by times to get us through the next few days.

Rest of today:

Fading boundary to our east/southeast will keep areas of drizzle/spotty showers around for a few more hours. Some sun breaks elsewhere. I still see the potential for a record high today.

Thursday:

Warm front pushes in. While we don't have all of the ingredients lined up for t-storm action, I do see enough shear and instability to at least monitor for a few t-storms. Mid 70s.

Friday:

Very windy. Wind Advisories are likely for our area. Gusts in the 45-50 mph range possible. Especially if you go partly sunny. Highs near 80. That would be with a partly sunny sky. If we go mainly sunny---up to 83 possible! Crazy, huh? Earliest we would have reached those marks on record for Louisville.



Friday night:

Very windy. Period of thunderstorms. They will start as isolated cells at first...then merge quickly into a squall-line. Where the cells pop and when do they merge into the line still varies on the models. Current thinking is the "cells" portion over the Wabash...and the "line" portion by the time it reaches I-65. Severe weather usually reaches its max with it goes from cells to a line. So that is where we need to watch for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Just how warm we get on Friday will also play a role in all of this. So expect changes.

Saturday:

Windy and colder. Early highs in the 40s..then falling into the upper 30s by late afternoon. I don't see much in the rain of a rain to snow deal. It looks to dry out fast. However, there will be a backlash from the low to our north that may clip northern areas with flurries. Not a big deal.

Saturday night:

Below freezing.

Sunday:

Becoming cloudy. We have modest recovery into the 40s. Weak wave will pass through Sunday night. Since at night, we have a better chance to cool the "column" down enough for snow to mix in with the rain or perhaps go all snow north. This looks minor with most of anything frozen melting on contact. We'll watch it.

NEXT WEEK:

Another around of warmth (70s) with heavy rain/thunderstorms as we begin March.





Busy times!