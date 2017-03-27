Severe Potential Update

DISCUSSION:

Timing of the warm front rain/thunder was running ahead of schedule a bit this morning. This is setting the stage for us to get into the warm sector of this low pressure system a bit quicker. This, in turn, means a greater potential for any thunderstorm to take advantage of the max heating of the day this afternoon. Not to mention, overall timing of severe potential.

Here is how it looks...

NOW-12PM:

Warm front keeps pulling to just north of Ohio River...fading as it does so.

12PM-2PM: Significant warming begins. Enhanced where sun breaks develop. Isolated t-storm risk during this period.

2PM-4PM: T-storms ramp up to our west on the SE side of the low pressure. Isolated development cannot be ruled out over central KY.

4PM-8PM: Wave of t-storms looks to race west to east. We should be able to narrow this timeframe window a bit more when we get a better handle on radar trends.

8PM+: T-storm action relaxes with just scattered showers.

Overall threats:

With isolated cell: Large hail and isolated tornadoes:

With line segments: Damaging winds over 60 mph, some hail and isolated tornadoes in the "wiggles" of the line that forms.

Overall tornado threat does look high to our SW where instability will be maxed out. However, we will have strong wind shear values being closer to the low pressure itself. So we will have to monitor our level of heating that afternoon.

Bust potential: If scattered showers develop too fast and/or cloud cover remains thick...then heating would be limited.

Here is the latest video update as of 10am