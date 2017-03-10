SnowTALK! Friday Edition

** no video today due to technical issues...

DISCUSSION:

Ah yes, now it is time to discuss that Saturday system in more detail. And I will start off by saying there isn't anything alarming about it. However, there could be a couple of meteorological nuggets to watch for. After all, that is what this blog is for, right? Looking beyond what we can discuss on TV.

Here is the timing breakdown:

Tonight:

Clear. Cold. FREEZE Warning in effect as the growing season has started early. Big bummer with this as it will kill off the pretty flowers as of late.

Saturday:

We should cloud up early in the day. These look to be high clouds with the lower dewpoints to start the day off. How much sun we pick up (if any) in the morning is key on how warm we get tomorrow. Which, of course, would impact any snowfall. We have our high at 35 now...but there is room to go as high as the lower 40s!

The latest hi-res models are hinting at a streak of snow by the afternoon from the Wabash right into the I-64 corridor. This could be a band of snow. However, if we do warm up quicker/higher than expected...it would be rain to start.

Depending on how heavy it falls, dynamic cooling should be enough to cool the air down aloft to change the rain to a burst of wet snow. Even if the temps at the ground level stays in the 33-36 degree range.

Here is the WRF model:





Also depending on how heavy it falls, the potential is there for a quick grassy accumulation of wet snow. The RATE is key. If too light, it may stay rain/snow mix and not accumulate at all. Just too early to say how this piece of the forecast will play out.

If we do not see that band of snow "streak" out Saturday afternoon, then many spots will miss out on snowflakes period. The only hope would be as the wave of moisture passes through TN, the light snow may stretch into southern Kentucky for a minor grassy accumulation. The darkness of night(colder) would help in that cause.

So here is the overall thinking of the "potential" grassy snow amounts. Not everyone in this zone will experience snow (to be clear).





And here is where to watch for the potential for some heavier/brief snow bursts:

Any areas that pic up rain and/or snow will have to watch out for icy patches Saturday night as we drop back into the 20s. No signs of a flash freeze or anything like that as the clouds will linger most of the night.

OVERALL: A minor event. It will just be interesting to see if those snow bands do indeed streak out tomorrow. That would please some of you :)



Sunday looks fine, just chilly.

NEXT WEEK:

We will have a low moving through the Ohio Valley. It will eventually "surrender" to a low moving up the Carolina Coast. That low is forecast to grow into a nor'easter by the middle of next week.

As far as impacts locally, depending on the strength of our Ohio Valley low...it looks to be a rain to snow deal. Some light accumulations possible. Especially north of I-64. There is also a risk for backlash flurries/snow showers with the strong N/NE flow off the nor'easter. But any snow amounts would be quite limited.

BOTS! (maybe)