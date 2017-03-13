SnowTALK! Monday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Yup, still at that same title for now. No major snow events coming. Just a few minor issues to monitor in the hours/days ahead.

Let's break it down by each event:

Today:

Period of light snow/flurries coming our way now. Dewpoints remain low...so most of it will struggle to reach the ground despite the radar trends. Having said that, flakes are more likely than drops to fall. We should continue to climb temp wise with perhaps a brief stall with evaporative cooling as the flakes fall through the dry air. The wind is already switching around to the south and that will win out eventually.

Another batch of moisture later today/evening. This looks to be mainly rain. Some wet snowflakes mixed in to our north at times. In fact, if you pick up a burst of heavier/wet snow say around Seymour, a brief/grassy accumulation of snow may take place. No travel issues.

Tonight:

Any moisture around looks change/end as snow flurries before the moisture gets yanked quickly east to feed into the developing blizzard on the east coast.

Tuesday:

Speaking of that blizzard, cold winds will drive down from the north all day. This will force the thermometers to struggle to climb despite peeks of the higher March angle sun. Anything that develops on the radar looks to be more of a rain/snow mix...no issues.

Tuesday evening:

Interesting trends here as the soundings show low level moisture and a very small amount of instability in WAVE Country. This may lead to snow squalls/burst of snow just as the sun it setting. We will be dropping to/below freezing at that time, so we will have to monitor for spotty areas of light accumulations/slick spots that could develop. Right now, it appears so spotty I am not sure how to even draw a map for it. Yes, there is the potential for up to an inch in spots...but again, the spotty nature may make it very difficult to issue an advisory for such. We will monitor this.

Wednesday/Thursday:

The story here is the cold. Especially at night. Lows in the teens and a few low 20s expected both mornings these days. Not to record levels in Louisville, but certainly the coldest since late January/Early February. Horrible news for growers that have strawberry crops sprouting early for sure. All the pretty flow blooms look fade away as well.

Friday:

Another low moves in. Depending on the speed of this one and dewpoints early Friday morning, the moisture may be frozen to start with. It will quickly warm to a cool rain however.

WEEKEND:

Another slight drop in our highs expected Saturday into the 40s...then rebounding on Sunday with a dry forecast over the weekend as it stands now.

I discuss all of this in the video, plus a look at the longer term trends through the end of the month.

Hang in there. Spring "officially" begins a week from today.





