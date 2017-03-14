SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

We are now entering the core of the cold with this current blast. It will be more like a January day with low clouds and passing flurries with highs in the 30s. There is a risk for some sun breaks moving in from the north later on today. However, if that does not happen...some of you may not even make it above freezing! Shew!

In addition, as our winds shift more N/NW this afternoon, moisture from Lake Michigan will stream southeast into WAVE Country. This will lead to band of snow showers/squalls. Exact placement is nearly impossible to call right now. Just keep an eye to our WAVE 3 Weather App for the radar trends later on. If you encounter one of these squalls, watch for reduced visibility and quick light accumulations of snow that can lead to quick slick spots. Not everyone will pick up activity that intense, but many will experience the off/on snow flurries.

We turn cold tonight with lows in the teens/lower 20s. Sunshine looks more promising tomorrow. It will be just as cold, but hey...it is sunshine :)

Still watching for a brief period of wintry weather very early Friday morning for about an hour or two before warm air takes over and pushes us into the rain category. The video below explains this in more details.

The weekend looks quiet.

Next week looks busy.

Here is the video!!