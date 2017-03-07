SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Main focus will be on the weekend.

Here is what we know so far:

-Cold front moves in Friday to lower our temps back to normal levels.

-Energy dives in from the north Friday night

-Energy emerges from the Rockies Friday night

-Upper air pattern supports a winter storm (merging of the two pieces of energy) in the Ohio Valley



What we do not know so far:

-Surface low track

-Thermal profile (temps at different levels)

-Precipitation rates

-Exact timing of impact (those Saturday looks to be the key day)





The good news is that we have enough sampling of the upper air setup over Canada to give higher than normal confidence in the setup in the Ohio Valley. It will be the main low in the Pacific that will move onshore and determine the exact path of rain/snow. And of course, the heavier snow band. The "waffle" potential for this looks to be about a good 70 miles north or south. So the models are going to do just that, waffle....until we can get that low onshore.

Precip rate is key. Dynamic cooling will help drive the snowfall potential. Heavy precip can lead to heavy snow and yes, it will accumulate. EVEN WITH A WARM GROUND. Lighter rates would allow for a mix of rain/snow or perhaps just all rain. So yes, rates are key on snowfall potential.

So now we wait until Thursday to get some key pieces of data. Until then, it will be interesting to watch the models fight each other out.

Stay close to the forecast but don't alter any plans just yet.

