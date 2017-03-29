SnowTALK! Wednesday Update

DISCUSSION:

Main focus today will be on the setup for Thursday/Thursday night.

Here is the timeline breakdown as it appears now...

Thursday:

5AM-9AM

Warm front passes through. Temps should reach their lowest point of the early morning near 5am and then slowly start rising. Isolated shower possible.

9AM-2PM

Cloud cover from overnight t-storms to our west may still exist over the region. Mostly mid/high level clouds. Slow warming will continue.

2PM-6PM

Clouds thin out. Skies turn partly sunny. Breezy. Rapid warming into the 75-80 degree range. Isolated pop-up t-storm cannot be ruled out.

6PM-8PM

Clouds start to increase once again. T-storms start to enter the western edge of our radar site.

8PM-12AM

A broken line of t-storms (likely severe) will enter our western counties. Forming a more solid line as they pass I-65.

11PM-3AM

Some overlapping on times here...but line of t-storms should be east of I-65 by this point and weakening

Overall threats:

Tornado: Low with the "greater" potential for such along/west of I-65.

Large Hail: Low with the "greater" potential for such along/west of I-65, small hail for the rest of the area at times

Straight-line Wind: Elevated risk for all areas.

Flash Flooding: Low overall as the storm motion looks fast. However, central KY is more saturated than Indiana so risk for brief flash flooding is there...

Stay tuned to social media as another update from SPC will come out at roughly 1:30pm ET today. Ryan and Kevin will have more info starting at 5:00pm.

Here is the video breakdown: