StormTALK! Friday Edition

STORM BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

Odd forecast today that we will keep you updating with on the short-term Grab-N-Go Videos and hourly forecast on the app.

Looking onward...

This weekend: Watching issues with the low/mid level cloud deck that may linger longer than expected ...basically along/east of I-65. The western edge of it looks to support a partly sunny sky at least. But those of you stuck under the solid bank will likely get stuck in the 40s all day. 50s otherwise. Sunday looks better.

2 systems next week.

Mon/Tue: Periods of rain thunder with this one. At the moment, the t-storms look more elevated in nature so severe risk looks low. We'll monitor that setup as we go through the weekend.

A break Wednesday.

Then a warm front arrives Thursday with a quick bump up to 70 degrees. We should be solidly in the "warm sector" Friday with mid/upper 70s and strong winds. This is all part of a strong low pressure that looks to track from Missouri NE into the Great Lakes. The angle of that turn will determine how quickly it swings its cold front into the region...and therefore thunderstorms.

GFS is fast (Friday afternoon).

EURO is slower (Sunrise Saturday)

A stronger low would argue for the EURO timing right now. So the forecast has been trended that way. Certainly an item to watch.

We won't get to rest long after this one either. Another one on its heels will pose another t-storm risk near the 28th.