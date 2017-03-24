StormTALK! Friday Edition

STORM BOARD:









DISCUSSION:

Main focus is this weekend then we will get into Monday's system next week and the one near the 31st.

Today:

High/mid level clouds will continue to increase. Nice warming. I really think we will end up in the 75-80 degree range for some today.

Tonight:

Dry...perhaps a shower far west late.

Saturday:

It will be tough to get showers east of 65 through 4pm. It is possible, but they look isolated. Therefore we still stand a good chance to climb well into the 70s along/east of I-65. 80 degrees cannot be ruled out still.

The main action will be Saturday night with the low moving in. Period of thunderstorms is still expected. Severe parameters still look quite low with this setup. Having said that, there is enough wind energy to work with to produce some wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range. So obviously, we can't rule out a rogue storm that could get to that severe (58 mph) threshold, but unlikely at this time.

Sunday:

The low moves away...showers will go with it. But it will take until early/mid afternoon for them to leave. The more south/west you are...the quicker that will happen.