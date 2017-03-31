StormTALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Quick update today. Here is the breakdown of the setup ahead...

Today

Upper low will keep the clouds/drizzle/cool weather in tact.

Saturday

Low level moisture will be the last to leave. So it may take some time to break up the clouds. So don't be too surprised if the clouds linger past the noon hour. If they linger too long, highs won't get out of the 50s.

Sunday

High clouds move in. Filtered sunshine. We will start off chilly in the lower 40s and are aiming for highs in the lower 70s. That's a good 30 degree climb expected.

Monday/Tuesday

Low pressure is forecast to track OVER us instead of north of us. This will help keep the severe threat to our south with more of a heavy rain issue locally. We will monitor that track for any changes.

Wednesday:

Looks dry at this point. And warm. 70s should return.

Thursday/Friday

Upper low really digs into the Ohio Valley. Potential for very cold air aloft. This looks to be a classic setup for dynamic cooling that can lead to a rain/sleet mix. We will monitor that as well as we get closer.

