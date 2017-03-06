StormTALK! Monday Edition

DISCUSSION:

I bet you thought I would change the title today? :)

No. Not to that point.

But there is quite a bit to discuss today.

Let's start with the t-storm potential on the front end of things.

Now- Evening:

Gusty winds at times. Spotty downpours. There are signs of a few peeks of sunshine later on. I still think highs well into the 60s are reachable.

Evening-4am:

This period will feature an increase in the wind speeds. Up to 40 mph at times. The coverage of rainfall should ease as we will be fully in the warm section during this period. Temps may even rise a degree or two around midnight then hold steady...60s all night.

4am Tuesday-9am:

Period of rain/thunder expected. The timing on the models is closer to 9am...but lines like this tend to move faster than depicted. The AM rush certainly looks impacted by this. Heavy rain will be the main threat. Strong winds will be the secondary threat. Wind gusts already without the t-storms is expected to be near 40 mph at times. There is still a risk that this line of t-storms may enhance the wind speeds by another 10 mph or so as it passes through. Close to warning level, but likely just below. In fact, there is a chance this may pass through with very little lightning. So a windy/rainy event expected at the least. We will monitor the trends this evening so make sure to watch Kevin Harned tonight at 11:00pm before going to bed for the very latest.

Tuesday Afternoon:

Breezy with some clearing. We may be able to recover from any temperature drop in the morning to get back briefly into the 60s if enough sunshine takes place.

Wednesday/Thursday:

Look quiet and pleasant. Warmest will be Thursday where 70 degrees or higher is possible.

Friday:

Another front moves in with rain.

WEEKEND:

The video covers this in more detail. The setup favors a dynamic low pressure that will ramp up as it passes through WAVE Country. This will likely lead to rain on Saturday. Depending on the track, there is a risk for this to change to/end as snow. At the moment, areas closer to I-70 are more at risk for snowfall than areas along I-64. But it will be a close call. Dynamic cooling with the N/NW part of this low looks to be a key element. This one will need more time in the oven to monitor.

Here is the video!