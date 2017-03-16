StormTALK! Thursday Edition

STORM BOARD:

DISCUSSION:

NO severe risk to track through next Wednesday at this time. It will take some time to get out of this winter pattern we are in. But we will get there.

The main focus on the blog is on the setup a week from today.

A potent warm front will rapidly move in next Wednesday night/Thursday. This should allow for a dramatic climb from the 40s/50s next Wednesday into the 70s the next day.

At that point, growing signs are there a strong low pressure will be emerging into the Plains. That looks to be where strong/severe t-storms will make headlines. We should be quite and warm that day as long as the warm front keeps retreating north...and strong signals it will.

Our day of concern looks to be that Friday (the 24th). As usually the case, timing and path of the low will determine if we will face stronger storms locally or not.

The model ensembles are already strong with the wind fields so it is certainly an item to monitor.

Signs of a similar setup just before March ends.

Spring officially begins Monday morning.