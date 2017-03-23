StormTALK! Thursday Edition

STORM BOARD:

DISCUSSION:



Short term issues...

Low dewpoints now ahead of a warm front. It is active to our west where the rain is reaching the ground across IL. There is a small chance in the forecast for a brief show to account for a couple of these that survive the dry air. Either way, the cloud deck will lower and pass through during the afternoon/evening period. We should still have a good amount of warming into the 60s.





Friday...

Looks to be the opposite. Clouds/filtered sunshine early in the day with enough mixing in the afternoon to break up the clouds. Highs near 75 still look likely. If more sun than expected takes place, we could push into the 75-77 degree range. No rain worries other than maybe drizzle with the early morning cloud deck. Friday night looks dry and warm.

Saturday...

The low pressure moving our way does crawl to the east...and weaken. This is leading to timing issues with rainfall and afternoon high temps. It appeared yesterday that we would have more of a cirrus cloud bank through the early afternoon...which would allow for good heating to near 80 in spots. However, the trends overnight are for a more mid-level deck of clouds which can slow that rise down a bit. We look CAPPED as well which means t-storm activity will not be able to fire up. Instead, you can get renegade drizzle/brief showers to pop on the radar. This looks to be an issue west of I-65 through 2pm and then for all areas after that. The main show will be with the low itself Saturday night when a band of t-storms will roll through. Timing looks to be roughly 9pm-2am for that. Severe risk looks low despite the good wind shear with this setup. We'll monitor that once we get into that day.

Sunday...

Wrap around moisture from the low may skim across areas along/north of I-64 through midday/early afternoon then clearing skies work their way in. Only a very slight cool-down expected.

Monday...

Another low moves in. This time, it will arrive during peak heating. Highs well into the 70s are possible with t-storms developing. Severe risk (at the moment) looks to be more of an issue for AR/TN/MS with perhaps a lower-end threat for SE MO, S IL and western/central KY. We will keep an eye on that as well.

Next Thursday and/or Friday...

Yet another system rolls in. The GFS/EURO still highly different on the track/speed on this one. It will mean the difference between a severe t-storm risk and highs in the 80s or heavy rain and highs in the 60s. Let's give it more time in the oven.

Busy pattern for sure!

